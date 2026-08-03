LAFC co-owner Larry Berg elected next MLS commissioner, set to succeed Don Garber after 27-year tenure

The decision was made Monday after a series of high-profile meetings in New York City. Owners representing all 30 MLS clubs participated in the vote, with a two-thirds supermajority - or 20 votes - required for Berg to be elected. He will become the third commissioner in league history, although the timing of the transition from Garber has not yet been announced. Berg will be required to sell his stake in LAFC, and assume the role on Jan. 1, 2027.

The league confirmed Berg's appointment in a statement:

"Major League Soccer today announced that Larry Berg has been named the league's next Commissioner. Berg, Co-Managing Owner of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Co-Chair of Major League Soccer's Sporting and Competition Committee, was selected following a comprehensive succession planning process led by the MLS Board of Governors, with Korn Ferry, CAA and The Miles Group serving as advisors throughout the search. Berg will be officially introduced on Aug. 4 at MLS headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and assume the role of Commissioner on Jan. 1, 2027," it said.