Lionel Messi, Landon Donovan and the 25 best MLS players of the 21st century so far - ranked

From Euro stars such as Messi and Beckham to U.S. heroes such as Donovan and Dempsey, each had unique impact on MLS

Since its founding in 1996, Major League Soccer has become central to growing the domestic game in the United States and Canada. The league has expanded tremendously in the 21st century, now standing at 29 total teams with a 30th coming in 2025 with the introduction of San Diego FC.

The growth of MLS can be attributed to many things, from ownership to fans to innovation, but nothing has been more influential than those who represent the clubs on the pitch.

From former European superstars such as Lionel Messi, David Beckham and Thierry Henry to American heroes such as Kasey Keller, Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, they've all had an impact in their own unique ways. From MLS Cup titles to Open Cup trophies, individual awards and more, each made an impact on the league.

So, as we approach the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, GOAL is on hand to rank the top 25, with an important caveat: this list is ranked specifically on the players' contributions while playing in the MLS, not on the full span of their professional careers (especially for those who predominantly played in Europe before joining MLS squads later in their careers).