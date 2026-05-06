From Landon Donovan to Tim Howard: Naming the USMNT's all-time World Cup Best XI

World Cups are where legacies are written, which means that just about anything can happen at any particular tournament. Unsung heroes can become icons. Stars can solidify their place in history. Twists and turns can make even the most unheralded player a key piece of World Cup lore.

The U.S. Men's National Team has had their share of moments on the World Cup stage. From the heartbreaking to the awe-inspiring, there has been no shortage of memories created in that big soccer spotlight or players orchestrating those moments, too. Ranging from USMNT greats to players who forged their legacies in particular moments or entire tournaments.

Who are the best, though? Which American players have made the biggest impacts at the World Cup level while providing some of the sport's most iconic moments along the way?

With the 2026 World Cup looming, GOAL breaks down a Best XI of American stars based on World Cup performances...