Lamine Yamal 'treated very unfairly' as Spain boss insists Barcelona star will 'have the right to party' for his hard work

The intense media spotlight on Yamal’s off-field celebrations has recently sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning the teenager's fast-paced social life. Observers have closely monitored his activities, raising concerns about whether his downtime aligns with the immense responsibilities he shoulders for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. This divide has forced a conversation about the extraordinary pressures faced by a young player living under a global microscope. In a recent interview with RNE, Spain manager De la Fuente firmly addressed these criticisms to protect his player.
He expressed his relief that the young star remains happy despite the intense external noise. "I'm celebrating because I know he's had a tough time and has been treated very unfairly. When people start focusing on things like partying, turning 18... It really hurts me that it's always valued whether a footballer has a car or a girlfriend," he said.