Yamal started in Hansi Flick's starting lineup against Betis, alongside Marcus Rashford and Torres as veteran forward Robert Lewandowski was rested for the clash. Torres stole the limelight for the visitors as he scored a first half hat-trick after Manchester United flop Antony handed the hosts an early lead. Young summer signing Roony Bardghji also scored in the first half, bagging his first La Liga goal, as the Catalan giants enjoyed a 4-1 lead at the break.
Around the hour mark, Barcelona won a penalty and Yamal took the spot-kick to further extend his team's lead. Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez scored a couple of late goals but the defending champions finally emerged victorious and walked away with a crucial three points.