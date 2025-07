Lamine Yamal is ready! Barcelona star shows he's not afraid of Ronaldinho's shadow as teenager set to follow Brazil star, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona by taking on No.10 shirt L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga Ronaldinho

Lamine Yamal is gearing up to take the iconic No. 10 shirt at Barcelona as the teen star paid tribute to previous wearer Ronaldinho.