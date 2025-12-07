Lamine Yamal set for new position at Barcelona? Hansi Flick raves about 'incredible' wonderkid after Real Betis win

Barcelona earned a 5-3 victory over Real Betis, recovering from an early setback to dominate the match through a first-half hat-trick from Ferran Torres and further goals from Roony Bardghji and Yamal. Flick deployed Yamal in a central No.10 role, giving the 18-year-old greater responsibility in linking midfield with attack after key absences in the squad. The tactical tweak paid immediate dividends as Yamal contributed on both sides of the ball, adding defensive work-rate to his usual creativity and composure.
The teenager’s ability to occupy central pockets allowed Barcelona to control large stretches of the match, forcing Betis into deep defensive phases while also enabling quick transitions. Flick began to rotate his squad after Yamal’s penalty made it 5-1, leading to two late Betis goals but not enough to derail Barcelona’s overall control. The victory was particularly notable given the experimental nature of the lineup, with Yamal’s new role becoming the standout talking point amid the team’s ongoing search for consistency.