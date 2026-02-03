Lamine Yamal makes massive announcement on his Barcelona future after receiving special award

Yamal, like Messi, is a product of Barca’s fabled La Masia academy system. He made his senior breakthrough at just 15 years of age and has seen records tumble around him since then. There is the promise of more history-making heroics to come.
At just 18 years of age he has already passed 100 appearances for the Blaugrana and recorded 38 goals. His roll of honour includes La Liga and European Championship titles, with 23 caps being earned for Spain.
Barcelona have moved to tie the hottest of prospects down on a lucrative contract, while handing him their iconic No.10 jersey, and hope that Yamal will join the greats while turning out for them on domestic and continental stages.