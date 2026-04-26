Lamine Yamal reacts to goal celebration tribute from Barcelona team-mate Fermin Lopez after seeing season ended by hamstring injury

Yamal may have been watching from the sidelines, but he remained the talk of the town as Barcelona secured a professional 2-0 victory over Getafe. After opening the scoring for Hansi Flick's side, Lopez immediately broke out Yamal’s iconic '304' celebration, a clear nod to the 18-year-old who is currently recovering from a significant hamstring injury.
Explaining the gesture after the final whistle, the 22-year-old dedicated his goal to Yamal because the pair rose through the youth ranks together. "I dedicated the goal to Lamine because we came up together to the first team and it hurts me that he can’t play anymore," he revealed after the game.