Lamine Yamal reacts to goal celebration tribute from Barcelona team-mate Fermin Lopez after seeing season ended by hamstring injury

Despite the disappointment of losing such a precocious talent, manager Flick has been quick to provide reassurance regarding Yamal's long-term health. The coach is taking a conservative approach with the player's recovery to ensure his career is protected, particularly with major international commitments on the horizon this summer.

Flick shared his thoughts on the injury, stating: "It’s not easy for him or for us. We have to manage it. He’ll learn from his first muscle injury. He’ll surely be ready for the World Cup and will come back stronger. He felt something after the penalty, but nothing serious, so we decided he’d take it. It was his first muscle injury, and it’s not easy to interpret the signs. He’ll learn because he’s very young. He’s already missed games this season, and it wasn’t too bad for us."

The teenager is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, which should leave him plenty of time to join the Spain squad for their World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15.