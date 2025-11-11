'I've never seen anything like it!' - Lamine Yamal's exit from Spain squad sparks confused reaction from coach Luis de la Fuente as Barcelona spring a surprise on Spanish FA

Yamal was released from the Spain squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, which has left the Spanish football federation (RFEF) "surprised". The federation released an official statement on the same on Tuesday.
The statement read: “The RFEF Medical Services wish to express their surprise and dismay upon learning at 1:47 p.m. on Monday, November 10, the day the official training camp with the national team began, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort that same morning. This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days. Given this situation, and prioritizing at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up. We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery.”