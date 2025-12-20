'It's important he has a girlfriend' - Lamine Yamal handed bizarre advice as Barcelona wonderkid told how to become the best in the world

Yamal and Nicole’s relationship appeared to begin around the time of his 18th birthday celebrations in July, when the singer flew in to join him. From that point on, she became a familiar presence in Barcelona, regularly spotted in the stands at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. During a Champions League rout of Olympiacos, Yamal even blew a kiss towards the crowd after scoring, a moment widely interpreted as a gesture aimed at Nicole. Fans followed their glamorous life through social media, from intimate dinners in the city to a helicopter ride along the Croatian coastline. In early September, Nicole herself acknowledged the relationship while attending a Desigual fashion event, speaking warmly about her happiness and even revealing that Yamal had taught her how to say "t’estimo" in Catalan.
