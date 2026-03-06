Lamine Yamal 'surprises us every day' at Barcelona as Joan Laporta says 'sky is the limit' for teen sensation

Laporta has expressed his immense admiration for Yamal's rapid development. The winger has transformed from a promising La Masia graduate into the focal point of the first-team attack, consistently delivering match-winning performances in high-pressure environments. His prowess was underlined recently when he scored his first hat-trick for Barca in a 4-1 victory over Villarreal.
The Barca presidential candidate noted that the young player's ability to innovate on the pitch has become a daily source of admiration for the coaching staff and board of directors. This development is seen as a cornerstone of the club's sporting project, which currently prioritizes homegrown talent over expensive external acquisitions.