Lamine Yamal 'surprises us every day' at Barcelona as Joan Laporta says 'sky is the limit' for teen sensation

Laporta was full of praise for Yamal, insisting that the Spain international surprises everyone every day with his progress. "The sky is the limit, they say, no? Every day he surprises us with something new," he said to Mundo Deportivo. "The other day, on the opposite side from where he normally plays, he makes that play which gives us the first goal against Atletico. It was spectacular. The goal he scored against Villarreal was of a fantastic quality."

He highlighted that Yamal's success is the result of careful nurturing within the club's famed academy. "He is a genial player and we have him at Barca. He is a player who has been instructed, who has been cared for, who has been formed in La Masia. In addition, he is a committed player and with a maturity for his age that is out of the ordinary. We're delighted with Iain Yamal and everyone around him, and the truth is, the team is a treasure of a group of people."