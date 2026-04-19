Lamine Yamal sees only player that ranks above him named - with Barcelona wonderkid inheriting Lionel Messi’s ability to defy the seemingly ‘impossible’

Yamal has taken the football world by storm since his debut, establishing himself as the undisputed face of the new era at Barcelona. His performances have been so dominant that Manchester City icon and former Blaugrana striker Aguero believes he is already the best in the business, possessing a unique flair that allows him to navigate through congested defences with ease.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero expressed his awe at the 18-year-old’s rapid rise. "There are many people who make different comparisons, but as a player, and based on my experience in football, he is one who is as good as the very best. Having good and bad games is normal - I want everyone to go and watch him. The movements, the passes, the dribbling, the agility he has and how he gets out of situations that look impossible… the guy who did that before was Leo Messi," the Argentine explained.



