Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports
Parshva Shah

Lamine Yamal declares Barcelona favourites to win the Champions League ahead of huge quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund as Spain wonderkid eyes first European trophy

L. YamalBarcelonaChampions LeagueLaLiga

Lamine Yamal is confident that Barcelona will go all the way in the Champions League ahead of their quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.

  • Barca favourites to win Champions League according to Yamal
  • Catalans enjoying brilliant season under Hansi Flick
  • Will face Borussia Dortmund in quarter-finals
