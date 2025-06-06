'Best to speak on the pitch' - Lamine Yamal makes Ballon d'Or statement after inspiring Spain to thrilling UEFA Nations League victory over Ousmane Dembele & France
Lamine Yamal says it is always "best to speak on the pitch" after making a Ballon d'Or statement in Spain's UEFA Nations League win over France.
- Teenage wonderkid starred in semi-final showdown
- Bagged a brace for La Roja in nine-goal thriller
- Put down another marker in bid to land Golden Ball