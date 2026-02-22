Goal.com
Alex Labidou

LAFC player ratings vs Inter Miami: Son Heung-Min sets tone as Denis Bouanga outshines Lionel Messi in season opener

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami came into the 2026 season with a ton of new shiny toys, but it was a familiar LAFC who dominated in their season opener - crushing the Herons in a 3-0 rout in front of an MLS-record crowd of 75,000 at LA Memorial Coliseum. Denis Bouanga sparked an impressive performance for the Black and Gold, with an impressive goal and assist in the second half.

Miami, the reigning champions, entered the season having seemingly addressed last year’s weaknesses, adding high-profile pieces such as Germán Berterame and Dayne St. Clair at both ends of the pitch. Yet LAFC, largely unchanged in attack, leaned on the established chemistry between Son Heung-Min and Bouanga to overwhelm the visitors.

Miami controlled possession in the first half, holding 58.7 percent of the ball, but that dominance largely played into the home side’s hands. Los Angeles was content to sit in and wait for mistakes, repeatedly punishing Miami in transition. The approach paid off, as LA generated the bulk of the chances in the opening 45 minutes, finishing with 11 shots - three on target - compared to Miami’s three attempts, only one of which tested the goalkeeper.

Son set the tone early, nearly opening the scoring inside six minutes after a well-worked counter-attack. The Korean star took one touch too many, however, allowing Inter Miami goalkeeper St. Clair to recover and steer him into a rushed effort. He would make amends 30 minutes later.

Heung-Min applied a perfectly timed press on Rodrigo De Paul, forcing a turnover high up the pitch. Bursting forward, he slipped a precise through ball to David Martinez cutting into the box, and the 20-year-old finished calmly past St. Clair. Martinez nearly doubled LAFC’s lead just before the break, but his one-on-one effort drifted wide of the left post.

In the second half, Inter Miami responded with an aggressive opening 10 minutes, but LAFC's midfield rose to the occasion. U.S. international Timmy Tillman sparked a counterattack to find a charging Bouanga to double LAFC's advantage. After Son came off late in the second half, Bouanga would help the home side add another for good measure - threading the needle to sub Nathan Ordaz to pad the lead to 3-0. It was an impressive showing for the team, one that, at least early on, shows they've bought into promoted head coach Marc Dos Santos in his LAFC managerial debut. 

GOAL rates LAFC's players from LA Memorial Coliseum...

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Hugo Lloris (7/10):

    Lloris wasn't challenged often - making three saves - but the veteran was steady and composed when he was. Kept the defense organized and was tidy with passing. 

    Sergi Palencia (5/10):

    Didn't offer much on either side of the ball, but more importantly, he played mistake-free football. 

    Nkosi Tafari (6/10):

    Had five clearances, helping kill a few of Miami's forays going forward. Solid night from the 28-year-old.

    Ryan Porteous (7/10):

    Led the match with defensive contributions with eight and had a steady partnership with Tafari in the back. 

    Eddie Segura (6/10):

    Was the better of the two full backs, but that wasn't saying much. 

    Midfield

    Mark Delgado (6/10):

    The quietest of a strong midfield trio showing, Delgado didn't offer much in passing (an area he's usually effective in), but did make some key defensive contributions on the night. 

    Timmy Tillman (8/10):

    It was his trigger and press that ultimately led to the decisive second goal from Bouanga. Tillman and Eustáquio were bombing all over the pitch, deflating Miami's attack in key moments through the win. 

    Stephen Eustáquio (8/10):

    The Canadian international didn't have a goal contribution, but he was equally as effective as his CONCACAF counterparts in the midfield. He was everywhere and it clearly frustrated Javier Mascherano's men. 

    Attack

    Denis Bouanga (9/10):

    Was brilliant in the opening 10 minutes, taking on defenders left and right, then went quiet for the rest of the first half. He made up for it in the second half. The Gabon international got into the attacking third whenever he wanted and was clinical when he got fed the ball from Tillman. LAFC can't afford to lose Bouanga, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club. Was brilliant on the assist to Ordaz, too. 

    Son Hueng-Min (8/10):

    Was central to everything LAFC did in attack, but he'll rue the chance he missed in the opening six minutes of the contest. Superb on the assist to Martinez, though. Ended the match without a goal and was visibly frustrated with new manager Marc Dos Santos, when being pulled. But the goals will come, though. 

    David Martinez (8/10):

    Martinez showed everything that has made him tantalizing and frustrating during his time in Los Angeles in a 67-minute run. Was practically invisible for the first 20-minutes, spun past three defenders and scored minutes later. Then largely went quiet again before being subbed off. This is a big season for a player the Black and Gold have high hopes for. 

    Subs & Manager

    Nathan Ordaz (7/10):

    Came on for just four minutes and got a goal, can't beat that. 

    Tyler Boyd (N/A):

    Was added on for fresh legs and didn't have much time to make an impact. 

    Mathieu Choiniere(6/10):

    Offered a composed performance after coming on for Martinez.

    Marc Dos Santos (8/10):

    LAFC weren't at their best, but for a manager who didn't come with a ton of buzz in the offseason, he'll be very satisfied with his debut. His squad consistently brought energy, made Messi look human and put three goals past a "revamped" Miami defense. 

