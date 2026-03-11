La Penna returns to referee a month after Inter-Juventus: what happened

Let's retrace the events of that day through the commentary on Open Var, on DAZN, by former referee De Marco, on behalf of the AIA (Italian Referees' Association).

"Considering the speed at which the action took place, referee La Penna was misled by this movement. The refereeing team on the pitch can help, as has often been the case, and there is a lot of collaboration. Assistant referee number 2 was on the opposite side and covered, Doveri was on the bench side, and to make this kind of decision, you need to be certain, which they probably weren't."

"There has been talk for some time about the double yellow card and the possibility of intervening to remedy a situation like this. It is clear that if a team is reduced to 10 men because a player is sent off, even indirectly, it changes the game. We will see what changes the IFAB will make. We hope that from the next World Cup and then from the next championships, this part of the protocol, which penalises a team excessively, can be remedied."