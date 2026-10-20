La Liga to deploy up to 40 cameras for Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico with dedicated tracking on Ballon d'Or favourites Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe

Under Spanish top-flight broadcasting protocols, standard home or away fixtures involving either the Blaugrana or their arch-rivals are designated as Type A matches, which typically require a minimum of 22 cameras positioned around the pitch. However, marquee fixtures such as the Madrid derby and El Clasico are elevated to the elite A+ category, warranting between 35 and 40 units covering every conceivable angle. That comprehensive camera plan is also shared directly with the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) and VAR officials to guarantee complete pitchside visibility.