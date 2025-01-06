LA Galaxy trade rising USMNT defender and 2024 MLS Cup champion Jalen Neal to CF Montreal

ImagnJacob SchneiderLA Galaxy trade rising USMNT defender and 2024 MLS Cup champion Jalen Neal to CF MontrealLA GalaxyUSACF MontrealTransfersMajor League SoccerThe 21-year-old, who is a highly-regarded prospect with six USMNT caps, was dealt to CF Montreal in a surprising moveArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLA Galaxy trade Jalen Neal to CF MontrealRising USMNT defender has six senior capsHelped LA in 2024 MLS Cup-winning season, making 14 startsGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now