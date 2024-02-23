This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Gabriel Pec, Lionel Messi, Joseph Paintsil splitGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

Massive boost for LA Galaxy! Newly acquired Designated Players Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil both available for selection against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Major League SoccerLA GalaxyJoseph PaintsilInter Miami CFLionel MessiLA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CF

LA Galaxy has revealed that new Designated Player duo Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil will be available for selection against Inter Miami on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Galaxy reveal new duo available for selection
  • Paintsil & Pec both received proper paperwork
  • LA to take on Messi & Inter Miami

Editors' Picks