LA Galaxy, Atlanta United, and the Portland Timbers reportedly weighing offer for Club América star Alejandro Zendejas

Before becoming a key figure in Liga MX, Zendejas came up through FC Dallas’ academy and debuted professionally in MLS. Though he previously declined opportunities to return, the door has never been fully shut. During MLS All-Star week in July, he acknowledged the possibility, but stressed he was happy with Las Aguilas.

“Obviously, I miss home… [MLS] is a goal for me, but I'm happy where I'm at right now,” he said. “They treat me good… I’m in a very good spot, and hopefully I’ll look to MLS down the road.”