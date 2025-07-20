‘Not happy’ - Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Junior warning from Real Madrid legend as ‘love’ questions asked of Galacticos at Santiago Bernabeu K. Mbappe Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Transfers LaLiga

Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Predrag Mijatovic has issued a warning towards Los Blancos related to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior as he claimed the fans' love for the Brazilian winger has diminished over the years. Madrid signed Mbappe from Paris-Germain last summer on a free transfer to complete their new-age Galacticos.