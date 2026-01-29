Kylian Mbappe slams Real Madrid team-mates for lack of 'desire' & claims Los Blancos not a 'team of champions' after falling into UCL play-offs

A top-eight finish in the league phase would have secured automatic passage to the last 16, but lines were fluffed in spectacular fashion in Lisbon. Real, who are working under interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa following the sacking of Xabi Alonso, rarely looked like getting the job done at Estadio da Luz.
They did take the lead, as Mbappe bagged the first of his two goals on the night, but trailed by half-time and were always chasing the game from there. Benfica, with former Blancos boss Jose Mourinho at the helm, ultimately prevailed 4-2.
A 98th minute header from keeper Anatoliy Turbin saw them sneak into the play-offs, while Real were condemned to ninth place and may have to go through Benfica again in order to keep their dreams of continental glory alive.