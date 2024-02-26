'It's very simple' - Kylian Mbappe sent blunt message by PSG boss Luis Enrique after being hauled off against Rennes

(C)Getty ImagesThomas Hindle'It's very simple' - Kylian Mbappe sent blunt message by PSG boss Luis Enrique after being hauled off against RennesKylian MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has insisted that the Parisians have to prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLuis Enrique hooked Mbappe off against Rennes Admitted that he is looking for "maximum competitiveness" Mbappe to leave PSG this summer