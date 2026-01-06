Kylian Mbappe ruled out of entire Spanish Super Cup as Real Madrid confirm final squad list - with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold after recovering from thigh injury

Madrid’s pursuit of the first silverware of the 2026 calendar year has hit a significant stumbling block before the team has even boarded the plane to Saudi Arabia. The club officially released their travelling squad list for the Spanish Super Cup on Monday, confirming that talismanic forward Mbappe has been omitted entirely due to a persistent knee issue.
While the absence of the Frenchman is a bitter pill to swallow for Los Blancos, the squad announcement did contain a silver lining. English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given the medical green light to return to action, having recovered from a thigh injury that had kept him on the sidelines in recent weeks.