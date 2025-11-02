Kylian Mbappe rejects Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons as Real Madrid's European Golden Boot winner shows respect to 'reference' CR7

Mbappe did not enjoy the best first season since completing his dream switch to the Spanish giants. Despite scoring an impressive 31 goals in 34 league appearances, any small success the forward could have enjoyed was gazumped by his former side Paris Saint-Germain lifting the Champions League. The Parisians were triumphant playing a free-flowing and highly energetic game, a style of play which Mbappe refused to mould his game to, much to former coach Luis Enrique’s ire.

The forward had ditched PSG in favour of Madrid in order to lift Europe’s biggest competition, becoming a laughing stock when Los Blancos were thrashed by Arsenal and Enrique’s men would go on to claim their first European title.

Out to correct the wrongs of the previous campaign, Mbappe has started 2025-26 on fire. The Frenchman has been pivotal to Madrid’s dominance in La Liga, losing just one game in the division against Atletico Madrid and sitting seven points clear at the top of the table. Title rivals Barcelona can close the gap to five points, but are already at a disadvantage having lost last weekend’s El Clasico, courtesy of a magnificent Mbappe display.