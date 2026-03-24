The France captain has moved to silence growing concerns regarding a persistent left knee injury that has seen him sidelined for the past month. Despite reports suggesting his posterior cruciate ligament was reaching a breaking point, the forward used a keynote event for healthcare company Alan to clarify his physical status. His absence coincided with a crucial time for Los Blancos, leading to intense scrutiny of his recovery. However, the 27-year-old insists that the narrative surrounding his health is largely fabricated by external sources.
Kylian Mbappe refutes 'untrue' injury rumours as Real Madrid star explains why he returned to France for treatment
Mbappe's injury struggles
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'I am 100% recovered'
Mbappe emphasised that his trip to the French capital was a calculated move to ensure he could compete at the highest level for the remainder of the campaign. He expressed relief at finally receiving a clear diagnosis after a period of physical uncertainty.
"My knee? It's doing very well," he explained, as quoted by RMC Sport. "I know there's been a lot of speculation, a lot of things said, but none of them are true. That's the life of a top athlete and a public figure; you can say things without checking them, and it's not a big deal, it never has any repercussions. I'm used to it. But it's fine, I've made a 100% recovery. I was lucky enough to get the right diagnosis when I returned to Paris, and together we were able to find the best plan to get back to my best, to be in top form for the end of the season with Real Madrid and at the World Cup."
He added: "During my stay in Paris a few weeks ago, I took this step because I wanted to know everything about my knee; I really wanted to be very thorough. We were talking about the end of the season with Real Madrid, a World Cup, a career, and even well-being. It was something that was bothering me; I really wanted to know what was wrong. I had quite a few tests done and appointments with competent people who gave me the opportunity to find out what was wrong. Just knowing is reassuring. I was in a situation where I didn't know why my knee was hurting. Just knowing gives you an idea; it's a step forward, a first step towards recovery."
Medical tension at Valdebebas?
The decision to seek treatment away from Real Madrid's Valdebebas base has sparked rumours of friction between the player's camp and the club's medical department.
Madrid issued a formal statement at the start of the month clarifying Mbappe's condition, stating: "After the tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed is confirmed. Pending evolution."
However, journalist Anton Meana, via Cadena SER, provided a contrasting view of the diagnosis, claiming the injury was really significant. "We're going to call it a sprain only because that's what the medical report says, but the injury is really significant. There are 100 days left for the World Cup and Mbappe does not have any time to spare. He needs all 100 to recover completely," Meana explained.
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What comes next?
The focus now shifts to the pitch as Mbappe rejoins the France national team at Clairefontaine. Mbappe, who has scored 38 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for Madrid this term, is expected to avoid further injury during the international break in order to be available for the club's next match against Mallorca on April 4. Los Blancos currently sit second in La Liga with 69 points from 29 matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona, and they will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.