AFP
Kylian Mbappe stars as Real Madrid crush Rayo Vallecano to pile pressure on Barcelona at the top of La Liga
Dominant display flattens Rayo
Madrid bounced back from their shock defeat against Real Betis by cruising to a 4-1 victory over Rayo on Saturday night, making it four wins from their opening five La Liga fixtures. Mbappe broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before setting up Alvaro Carreras minutes later, with Jude Bellingham turning in Vinicius Jr's cut-back to extend the lead. Sergio Camello briefly halved the deficit after the break, but Mbappe sealed the points in stoppage time to stretch Los Blancos' unbeaten home streak against Rayo to 17 matches dating back to 1996.
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Mourinho decries missed chances
Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho highlighted the attacking efficiency of his squad while lamenting the visible physical fatigue in the second half following a congested schedule, particularly after their midweek Champions League exertions.
Assessing his side's finishing after the match, the Portuguese tactician said, as quoted by MadridXtra: "We score a lot of goals, but we also miss a lot of chances. I told my staff that one day there will be a team that will pay for all these missed chances (laughs).
"There will be a match where we score seven goals," he added. "We played for 45 minutes and then it was over. I knew the players were tired and couldn't play another half like that. Look at how Bellingham played the final ten minutes, with no energy."
Silva discusses midfield adaptation
While Mbappe made history by matching Karim Benzema's 2021-22 record of six goals in five opening games, Bernardo Silva also took another step towards cementing his influence in the side. The Portuguese midfielder arrived this summer as one of the club's marquee signings and is gradually embracing a pivotal role in the project by dictating tempo and bringing control to the team's ball circulation.
Reflecting on his adaptation following the triumph, Silva detailed what his manager expects from him: "We are happy with the three points, but now we need to get ready for the next game. What Jose Mourinho asks of me? To help in the build-up with the ball. He wants me to give the team more fluidity so we can progress the ball. I'm trying to adapt and to give the best version of myself."
- AFP
Trip to Elche looms
The Spanish giants immediately turn their focus to midweek domestic action when they travel to face Elche on Tuesday night to sustain their strong momentum. The pressure now shifts to Barcelona, who must secure all three points against Levante to reclaim a three-point cushion at the summit of La Liga. Mourinho faces the delicate task of rotating his squad smartly to keep the likes of Bellingham fresh before the fixture schedule intensifies further with European commitments.
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