'Making a free transfer seem like a waste of money' - Kylian Mbappe torn to shreds as struggling Real Madrid man sees DREADFUL penalty saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher
Real Madrid fans tore Kylian Mbappe to shreds as the forward saw his dreadful penalty saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher in the Champions League.
- Madrid succumbed to a 2-0 defeat vs Liverpool
- Mbappe missed a crucial penalty at 1-0
- Fans hit out at the beleaguered forward