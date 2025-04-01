Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

Kylian Mbappe ownership regime accused of bringing 'wrong energy' to Caen by Ligue 2 club's all-time top scorer as relegation looms

K. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaCaenLigue 2Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe has been publicly criticised by Caen's star striker for bringing the "wrong energy" after buying the club with his investment group.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe bought Caen with investment group Coalition Capital
  • Ligue 2 club bottom of table with relegation likely
  • Star striker Mendy hints at frustration over transfer policy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches