Kylian Mbappe & Neymar's relationship breakdown: Ex-PSG star sheds light on 'rift' that developed between two superstars

Silva was PSG captain during the first three seasons of the pair’s time at the club, before departing for Chelsea in 2020 and winning the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. Such European success had not been repeated during his time in Paris despite the record-breaking signings of Neymar and Mbappe, whose relationship deteriorated over time, revealed Silva.
The 41-year-old, now with Fluminense, revealed in an interview relayed by Tribuna that the pair were close early on during their time as team-mates, amid a “beautiful story” prior to their arrival where Mbappe told Silva that even if Neymar joined PSG, he wanted to sign for the club and play alongside him.
The pair were close, enjoying each other’s company on a daily basis, but this changed as a “rift” appeared between them. Silva expressed how unfortunate this was and explained that he does not have all the answers for why this occurred, as it was after he had already departed Paris for west London.