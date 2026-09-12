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Kylian Mbappe masterclass! Real Madrid star shines with brace as Los Blancos crush Rayo Vallecano to move level with Barcelona
Mbappe sets the tone in dominant first half
Real Madrid entered the fifth round of La Liga fixtures with a clear point to prove following a disappointing defeat to Real Betis in their previous outing. Despite a midweek European victory over Inter Milan, questions remained regarding the team's fluidity and clinical edge in the final third. Those doubts were swiftly dispelled under the lights of the Bernabeu as Kylian Mbappe took control of proceedings, reinforcing his status as the primary contender for the Ballon d'Or with a display of pure attacking efficiency.
The momentum remained firmly with the home side, and it took just three minutes for the lead to be doubled. Mbappe turned provider this time, drifting into space and carving open the Rayo Vallecano backline with a perfectly weighted pass for Carreras, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net. The ruthless nature of Madrid's play left the visitors struggling for air, and the pressure told once again in the 35th minute. Jude Bellingham joined the scoresheet by meeting a low cutback from Vinicius Junior and put it home to make it 3-0.
Second half scares and Courtois heroics
However, the comfortable nature of the scoreline appeared to breed complacency within the Real Madrid ranks after the restart. The intensity that defined their first-half performance dipped significantly, allowing Rayo Vallecano a glimmer of hope as they looked to exploit a sudden lack of focus in the home defence. The visitors capitalised on this confusion in the 51st minute when Camello pounced on a rare lapse in judgment from Antonio Rüdiger.
What followed was a surprisingly nervy period for the the hosts as Rayo Vallecano threw caution to the wind in search of a second goal. The visitors pushed higher up the pitch and began to win individual battles in the middle of the park, forcing Real Madrid back into their own defensive third. It was during this spell that Thibaut Courtois reminded the world of his quality, producing a series of crucial interventions to keep the two-goal cushion intact.
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Mbappe puts the icing on the cake
As the clock ticked into stoppage time, the tension was finally relieved by the man of the hour. With Rayo Vallecano committed forward in a desperate attempt to find a late goal, Real Madrid exploited the gaps left behind on the counter-attack. Kylian Mbappe showed his elite physical conditioning and tactical intelligence by timing his run perfectly to collect a pass in the final third. Despite being forced into a difficult angle by the covering defenders, the Frenchman maintained his composure to fire a precise finish into the far corner in the 91st minute.
The final whistle confirmed a vital 4-1 victory for Jose Mourinho’s men, a result that moves them level on 12 points with arch-rivals Barcelona at the summit of the La Liga table. While the second-half dip in performance will give the coaching staff something to analyze, the overall narrative was dominated by the rediscovered chemistry between Madrid’s star-studded front line. The combination play between Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham was at times unplayable, providing a blueprint for the season ahead.
Title race heats up as Madrid join Barca
This result marks a significant turning point in the early stages of the season, as Real Madrid have successfully navigated a difficult week to restore parity at the top of the standings. The pressure was mounting after the Betis loss, but the emphatic nature of this victory suggests that Los Blancos are ready to go toe-to-toe with Barcelona for the domestic crown. The four-goal haul also boosts their goal difference, which could prove crucial in the long run.
Looking ahead, the fixtures will continue to come thick and fast for the capital giants. The ability to manage games like this, where they blow opponents away early and then weather a brief storm, will be essential for their ambitions in both La Liga and the Champions League. For Rayo Vallecano, there were positives to take from their spirited second-half display, but they ultimately lacked the individual quality required to overcome a Madrid side led by an inspired Mbappe.
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