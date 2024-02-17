Kylian Mbappe wants Man City?! Agent met with Premier League champions before striker confirmed PSG exit - but Real Madrid still in the race

Getty ImagesBrendan MaddenKylian Mbappe wants Man City?! Agent met with Premier League champions before striker confirmed PSG exit - but Real Madrid still in the raceKylian MbappeManchester CityTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Real MadridA representative of Kylian Mbappe met with officials from Manchester City last week, according to reports in Spain.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe advisor made trip to ManchesterMet with City officials before PSG exit confirmedMadrid remain favourites to land France captain