Kylian Mbappe's 'longevity' to match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi questioned as ex-Arsenal striker reveals fears over Real Madrid star

Mbappe has found the target on 55 occasions for his country through 94 appearances. He is just two efforts adrift of Olivier Giroud’s all-time record for Les Bleus, with history expected to be made there at some point in the not too distant future.
Said bar will then be raised to a height that few can ever dream of reaching, but will three figures be reached? All-time greats Messi and Ronaldo have passed that milestone with Argentina and Portugal respectively and are showing no sign of slowing down as they prepare to grace another World Cup.
Mbappe will, fitness permitting, be at this summer’s tournament in North America - having graced the last two finals, emerging triumphant in 2018 and netting a hat-trick against Argentina in 2022 - and remains a talismanic presence for France.