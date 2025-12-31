Kylian Mbappe diagnosed with knee injury in major blow to Real Madrid ahead of return from winter break

According to L'Equipe, Mbappe had been managing a knee ligament injury for several weeks, initially believing it to be a minor issue that could be played through. However, an MRI scan carried out on Wednesday morning confirmed a ligament lesion that will now require treatment and a period of rest spanning at least three weeks. The findings forced Mbappe to confront the reality that continuing was no longer sustainable, particularly after he felt increasingly restricted in his acceleration during recent matches. The warning signs had been present. Mbappe was notably left as an unused substitute during Real’s Champions League encounter with Manchester City. Despite his competitive instinct, the forward has been advised that stopping now is essential to avoid a more serious long-term issue.
Real Madrid have put out a statement confirming the injury, which read: "Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappé, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. His progress will be monitored."