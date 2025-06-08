Kylian Mbappe responds to talk of France dressing room war as Real Madrid superstar admits he's 'never experienced an atmosphere like this'
Kylian Mbappe refuted rumours of a potential dressing room war brewing up within the French squad, assuring that the current crop share a great bond.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe speaks out on dressing room atmosphere
- Reports of a potential 'war' within the squad
- Suggestion Mbappe's attitude was causing issues