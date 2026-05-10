Kylian Mbappe misses El Clasico! Real Madrid superstar left out of Blancos squad for Barcelona clash after a week of turmoil at Santiago Bernabeu

In a decision that has sent shockwaves through the Spanish capital, the Real Madrid striker has not been included on the team’s list for Sunday’s El Clasico. The French attacker appeared to have recovered from the injury he suffered against Betis, but ultimately the coaching staff has decided not to take any risks in the high-tension clash.

With Mbappe unavailable, Alvaro Arbeloa faces a major selection headache. Backup striker Gonzalo Garcia could start in his absence, although the manager could also deploy Vinicius Jr and Brahim Diaz leading the attacking line. This follows the tactical blueprint Arbeloa used during the two matches against Manchester City in the Champions League, prioritising fluidity over a fixed focal point.



