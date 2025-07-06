Real Madrid CF v Borussia Dortmund: Quarter-final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe dedicates goal to Diogo Jota after scoring incredible overhead kick for Real Madrid against Dortmund

K. MbappeD. JotaReal Madrid vs Borussia DortmundReal MadridBorussia DortmundFIFA Club World Cup

Kylian Mbappe dedicated his world-class overhead kick goal to late Portugal and Liverpool player Diogo Jota. Jota and his brother tragically passed away on July 3 in crash crash in Zamora, Spain. Mbappe paid tribute to the Reds star by gesturing two and zero, Jota's jersey number at Anfield. The Frenchman scored a late goal to help Los Blancos to a win over Dortmund.

  • Mbappe dedicated goal to Jota
  • Scored Madrid's third goal against Dortmund
  • Los Blancos will face PSG in semi-final
