Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal? How stunning transfer could happen - with Gunners told what they need to do in order to prise unsettled forward away from Real Madrid

The former Arsenal and France star believes that Mikel Arteta’s side would be a tailor-made destination for Mbappe should his stint in Spain come to a premature end. Following a week of unprecedented turmoil at the Bernabeu, Petit has claimed that the Gunners would be the ideal landing spot for the forward, specifically noting how he would fit into the current tactical set-up in north London.

Speaking about the potential fit, Petit told BOYLE Sports: "Arsenal would love Kylian Mbappe and he’d be perfect on their left wing. The only reason I think Mbappe will stay at Real Madrid is because if he leaves without winning a trophy it would make his move a failure. Mbappe has a huge ego so he will probably want to stay and to prove the opposite. I’m pretty sure about that. I don’t see him leaving Madrid, probably the biggest club in the world, unless the decision is made for him."