Kylian Mbappe told Arsenal would be perfect fit if he decides to leave Real Madrid as Bacary Sagna talks up dream Bukayo Saka & Eberechi Eze link-up
Mbappe previously linked with Man City & Liverpool
While on the books of Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe was regularly linked with heavyweight outfits in the Premier League. Manchester City boast the financial muscle to make any transfer deal possible.
Liverpool have also been flying high of late, and Anfield has been mooted as a potential future port of call for one of the most fearsome forwards on the planet. Mbappe is said to have spoken with the Reds when heading towards the exits at PSG.
He left them as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, having found the target on 235 occasions, and was able to land a lucrative contract in Spain as no fee had to change hands after reaching free agency.
- Getty
Mbappe told why future Arsenal move could be perfect
Mbappe had never shied away from the fact that he wanted to become a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu at some point in his career. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained in Madrid, with 80 goals recorded for Real through just 88 appearances.
He is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2029, and will have turned 30 by then, but a new challenge may still appeal. Ambitious teams in England will forever hold interest in players of Mbappe’s ilk.
Quizzed on whether the World Cup winner could end up at one of his former employers - such as Arsenal or Manchester City - ex-France international Sagna, speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino, told GOAL: “If he joined the Premier League, I think Arsenal would suit him.
“All of the players are kind of the same age, dynamic, young. Arsenal players are fast. If you look at the front line you have [Bukayo] Saka, who is very fast, you have [Eberechi] Eze, who is powerful and fast. You have speed and enjoyment. Arsenal suits him the most in England.
“I’m not sure it’s going to happen. I don’t think it is ever going to happen because he might retire in Europe with Real Madrid. He has the same kind of speed as Thierry Henry and we know how impactful Thierry was in the Premier League with his speed and ability. I think he would do well in England.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ballon d'Or bid: Mbappe backed win Golden Ball in 2026
Mbappe did take in a brief stint with Chelsea’s youth team at 14 years of age, having been invited over by the Blues to take part in a meeting with London rivals Charlton. No deal was ever done there.
Monaco ended up being the ones to unleash Mbappe on the world, with a switch to PSG being made in the same summer of 2017 as Neymar completed his record-breaking €222 million (£192m/$265m) transfer to Parc des Princes from Barcelona.
Mbappe was being widely tipped at that time to go on and become a Ballon d’Or winner. He is still waiting on a first Golden Ball at the age of 27, but Sagna has tipped him to end that barren run in 2026.
He said of claims to the title of best player on the planet: “He will win it. I think it is the right season for him to win it this year. I think the World Cup will be good with the France national team.
“I think he will have a good spell in the Champions League with Real Madrid. On a personal level, he is already ahead because he is doing well and standing in the first position. Unless he has a terrible World Cup, which I doubt, I think he will win the Ballon d’Or this season.”
- Getty
Another Henry: Will Mbappe ever grace the Premier League?
Mbappe is just two goals adrift of Olivier Giroud on France’s all-time scoring chart, so should make more history there in 2026. It remains to be seen whether his blistering pace and keen eye for goal will ever illuminate the Premier League in a manner similar to iconic countryman Henry.