Kylian Mbappe WILL be crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner! Ex-France international makes huge claim despite Real Madrid star potentially ending season with zero trophies

Mbappe conquered the world as a teenager in 2018, before netting a final hat-trick in 2022 as France fell agonisingly short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. He is determined to spearhead another charge for the ultimate honour in 2026.
If Didier Deschamps’ side were to emerge victorious, then Mbappe - as a talismanic presence for his country who is poised to become their all-time leading goal-scorer - would become a serious contender for Ballon d’Or immortality.
Success there has proved elusive, despite being billed as a potential winner for some time, and the fearsome frontman is now 27 years of age. Sagna is, however, confident that his time will come.