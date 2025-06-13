Kyle Walker admits he would swap Man City Premier League medal for Tottenham trophy as ex-Spurs right-back reveals he was 'nervous' for Europa League final
Kyle Walker admits he would swap one of his Premier League titles at Manchester City in order to form part of a trophy-winning squad at Tottenham.
- Defender spent eight years in north London
- Unable to help Spurs end trophy drought
- Won multiple honours at the Etihad Stadium