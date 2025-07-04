Kyle Walker closes in on shock Burnley transfer as defender undergoes medical before expected Manchester City exit K. Walker Manchester City Transfers Premier League Burnley

Burnley are reportedly on the brink of completing a deal for England veteran Kyle Walker, who is undergoing medical examinations ahead of sealing a switch from Manchester City. The 35-year-old right-back is expected to join the Premier League newcomers on a permanent basis with a two-year contract on the table.