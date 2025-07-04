Kyle Walker Manchester City 2024-25Getty
Kyle Walker closes in on shock Burnley transfer as defender undergoes medical before expected Manchester City exit

Burnley are reportedly on the brink of completing a deal for England veteran Kyle Walker, who is undergoing medical examinations ahead of sealing a switch from Manchester City. The 35-year-old right-back is expected to join the Premier League newcomers on a permanent basis with a two-year contract on the table.

  • Walker set for a fresh challenge in the PL
  • Burnley ready to snap up the right-back
  • Defender eyes 2026 World Cup berth
