Kyle Walker & Annie Kilner 'officially back together' after 'finally shaking off Lauryn Goodman' as Man City outcast enjoys 'idyllic' holiday with wife & kids at Disney World Florida
Manchester City outcast Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner are "officially back together" after a holiday with their four children at Disney World Florida.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker and Kilner back together
- Enjoy holiday together with kids
- Head to Disney World Florida