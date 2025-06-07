GOAL looks at the top contenders for the Golden Boot at the CWC, with some of the biggest names worldwide in the mix

No one knows exactly what to expect from the Club World Cup. Will strongest lineups be deployed? What will the tempo be? The quality of the product is up in the air.

But one thing is certain: there will be goals. There can't not be. Put some of the best strikers in the world in one tournament, ask them to play against a bunch of teams with slightly weaker defenses, and the result should be the ball hitting the back of the net. Often.

Who will actually win it? Certainly, Kylian Mbappe is the favorite - just by nature of showing up. But Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, and a few others will all be strutting their stuff in the States this summer. Talent in front of goal is not lacking .

GOAL US looks at the top contenders for the Golden Boot at the Club World Cup.