Koman suffers an early setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Ronald Koeman, manager of the Netherlands national team, has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The tournament is set to kick off on 11 June at the Mexico City Stadium and conclude on 19 July at the New York–New Jersey Stadium, in what is expected to be one of the most exciting editions in World Cup history.

The Dutch national team will compete in Group F, alongside Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

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