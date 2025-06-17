Kobbie Mainoo salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Kobbie Mainoo's salary at Manchester United

Rising through the ranks at Manchester United, English international Kobbie Mainoo has quickly become one of the club’s most influential players on the pitch, despite his young age.

Mainoo caught the eye of the first team after impressing in the youth system at the club and was soon given an opportunity to prove himself. Despite limited minutes early on, he delivered strong performances and gradually adapted to life in the senior squad.

Since the 2023-24 season, Mainoo has established himself as a regular starter for United and continues to impress fans at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

His current contract with the Premier League side runs until 2027, although his salary remains lower compared to most senior players in the squad.

So, exactly how much does the young star earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross