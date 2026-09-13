Kobbie Mainoo reveals his Manchester derby obsession as Man Utd wonderkid plots another victory over City

Mainoo is no stranger to the intensity of the Manchester derby, having transitioned from a promising academy prospect to a pivotal first-team figure. As the Red Devils prepare for the 199th meeting between the two clubs, the 21-year-old has reflected on his lifelong history with the fixture. Having faced City repeatedly throughout his youth development, Mainoo understands that this game carries a weight unlike any other on the English football calendar.

Speaking to United Review, Mainoo detailed his personal connection to the fixture, stating: "It means a lot to me. I mean, coming up in the Academy, you play City twice a season and it’s always the biggest game. You know that being a fan, but where the coaches would big it up, it’s always been a big rivalry for us, and so yeah, I’m really excited."