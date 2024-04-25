'I knew he'd make a mistake' - PSG star Bradley Barcola reveals how he lured Ronald Araujo into red card trap to spark incredible Barcelona implosion in Champions League comeback win
PSG star Bradley Barcola has revealed how he pushed Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo into making a mistake during the Parisians' Champions League win.
- Barcola talks about PSG comeback win
- Reveals how he got Araujo to make mistake
- Uruguayan was sent off for last man challenge