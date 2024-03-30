Khadija Shaw shows her class as Man City blow Liverpool away to make big WSL title statement

GettyHarry SherlockKhadija Shaw shows her class as Man City blow Liverpool away to make big WSL title statementWSLManchester City WomenKhadija ShawLiverpool FC WomenLiverpool FC Women vs Manchester City WomenShaw scored twice, one a stunning long-range strike, as City once again put Liverpool to the sword in the Women's Super League on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowShaw scored twice for hostsLauren Hemp & Jess Park also on targetCity now climb above Chelsea in WSL table